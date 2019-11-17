CHICAGO (CBS) — The first half of November was the coldest on record in Chicago, but we’ll get a break from the bitter cold this week, as temperatures should reach the 50s by midweek.
According to the National Weather Service, the first half of November was the coldest in 148 years for Chicago, with an average temperature of 31.2 degrees. The previous record was an average of 31.4 degrees in the first half of November 1991.
That trend is changing this week, with gradually warmer temperatures through Thursday.
We’ll see clouds for most of the day on Sunday, with a high near 40.
Patchy rain will be moving in later in the day, with the best chance for rain after sunset. The rain could mix with a bit of snow, but no accumulation is expected.
Temperatures likely will be in the low 40s again on Monday, trending warmer through the next few days, possibly reaching the mid 50s on Thursday.
There will be another chance for rain on Thursday as a front rolls in, knocking temperatures back down to the 40s by Friday.