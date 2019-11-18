CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were found dead in an underground parking lot in Buffalo Grove late Sunday night.
According to Buffalo Grove Police, officers arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m. and found a man and woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
The incident took place at 150 Lake Blvd. in a garage for a condo complex. A resident located the two unresponsive people near a vehicle with blood on the ground, police said in a press release.
No additional information was available at this time. Police are set to address the media later Monday morning to provide an update.
According to police, the shooter is described as a while man, possible in his 60’s, wearing dark clothing and a baseball-style hat.\
Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo Grove Police Investigators at 847-459-2560.
This is a developing story.