CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is Tech Day in Chicago and several local companies are celebrating with a big promise for the city’s future.
Monday mornign, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and 15 local tech companies met inside to announce plans to add 2,000 more tech jobs by the end of 2020.
Lightfoot met with leaders from each of the companies signing on to contribute new jobs. They include healthcare platforms and cybersecurity organizations.
But the most well-known is probably Spot Hero, a popular parking app thousands of Chicagoans use every day.
The mayor’s office says the tech industry is Chicago’s fastest growing field.
Over 143,000 Chicagoans currently work in tech, but the mayor wants to see these opportunities being spread out across the city, not just in already-affluent areas.
Some of the companies say they’ll make an extra effort to seek out and even train future employees from parts of Chicago Lightfoot would like to see getting more opportunities.