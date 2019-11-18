GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Lake County, Indiana authorities on Monday continued to investigate an incident in which police shot an 82-year-old man in Gary over the weekend.
Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Gary police officers were called to 2430 Roosevelt St. for an intoxicated person with a gun, the Lake County Sheriff’s office said.
When officers arrived, the caller directed them to an 82-year-old man who was sitting in a vehicle in front of the apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said.
Officers gave the man several commands which the man did not follow, authorities said. An officer then fired his weapon and struck the man, authorities said.
The man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for treatment.
The Lake County Sheriff’s’ office said it was called in to investigate. A weapon was recovered.