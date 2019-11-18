CHICAGO (CBS) — Two students at Senn High School in the Edgewater neighborhood were arrested Monday morning, after being caught with pellet guns in school.
Police and school officials said both weapons were confiscated after authorities learned that two students brought them to school. Police said the school resource officer at Senn spotted the students with the pellet guns on surveillance video.
Both students — a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old — were taken into custody, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
In a letter to parents, Senn principal Mary Beck said the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution after officials learned about the weapons, but she said students were never in danger.
“The matter is being handled according to CPS policy. Again, all students and staff are safe, and we have resumed our standard operations. We will continue to have extra security presence at the school out of an over abundance of caution,” Beck wrote.