Bears Score One Touchdown Whole Game, Lose To RamsTodd Gurley and Malcolm Brown ran for touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams were able to ground out a 17-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Patrick Kane Extends Goal-Scoring Streak As Blackhawks Top Buffalo SabresThe Chicago Blackhawks beat the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.

Indiana Legal Sports Bets Surge To Nearly $92 Million In 2nd MonthRegulated mobile betting began Oct. 3 when mobile sportsbook apps launched in Indiana, which attracted $48 million in bets for the month.

Kane Stars As Blackhawks Pound PredatorsKane's third-period goal extended his goal-scoring streak to five games and his point streak to eight.

Kaepernick Works Out For NFL Teams, Moved Locations So Media Could Attend“I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years,” Kaepernick said.

Nets Beat Bulls Despite Being Short-HandedSpencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 117-111 on Saturday without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.