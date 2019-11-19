CHICAGO (CBS) — A new report says the City of Chicago is falling short when it comes to inspecting problem properties and bad buildings like the ones CBS 2 exposed.

It comes from the city’s inspector general.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas is digging into the findings and has the story.

The Inspector General said the Department of Buildings was still backlogged with over 1,800 open, overdue complaints at last check in October.

They could be about leaking roofs, rats, mold or any number of problems with buildings abandoned or occupied.

The I.G.’s office also looked into the department last year and found more than 5,000 backlogged complaints. It found that the city did not have a strong plan for organizing and investigating those complaints.

The Inspector General now says the department of buildings has gotten better but there’s still room for improvement.

You might remember a CBS 2 report on one of the most blighted blocks in the city at 71st and Champlain. In at least one case, the city did write code violations to an owner, but some of the problems persisted for months.

The block’s home to boarded up homes, empty beer cans and squatters, despite thirteen 311 complaints over the past year and a half.

“We don’t know what else to do. That’s all we can do is call 311 and report it to the alderman’s office,” said Clifola Coleman.

The I.G. said the city needs to write out a solid plan and rules for prioritizing complaints. He also said the department of buildings should collaborate more with 311 and the department of innovation technology.