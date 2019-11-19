  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, rain, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — The patchy drizzle that has hovered over the area Tuesday will slowly taper off during the evening hours – but clouds will linger.

The low drops to 35 Tuesday night.

Next 12 Hours: 11.19.19

Our Wednesday is dry until the next system approaches at night – bringing rainy, windy, and mild weather into Thursday. The high for Wednesday is 48.

Next 2 Days: 11.19.19

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 11.19.19

The high Thursday climbs all the way to 57, but there’s a catch. The system coming in has plenty of moisture to work with, so we expect soaking rains – especially for the morning rush.

FutureCast: 11.19.19

FutureCast: 11.19.19

The high falls back down to 38 on Friday with partly cloudy conditions. On Saturday, snow showers are expected in the early morning, followed by clearing with a high near 40.

On Sunday, conditions will be partly cloudy with a high of 43.