CHICAGO (CBS) — The patchy drizzle that has hovered over the area Tuesday will slowly taper off during the evening hours – but clouds will linger.
The low drops to 35 Tuesday night.
Our Wednesday is dry until the next system approaches at night – bringing rainy, windy, and mild weather into Thursday. The high for Wednesday is 48.
The high Thursday climbs all the way to 57, but there’s a catch. The system coming in has plenty of moisture to work with, so we expect soaking rains – especially for the morning rush.
The high falls back down to 38 on Friday with partly cloudy conditions. On Saturday, snow showers are expected in the early morning, followed by clearing with a high near 40.
On Sunday, conditions will be partly cloudy with a high of 43.