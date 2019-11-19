  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago Police, Des Plaines Police, Irving Park Road, Kennedy Expressway, police shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was shot in the temple Tuesday night in a gun battle with a bank robbery suspect on Irving Park Road near the Kennedy Expressway.

The shooting happened early Tuesday evening. Police at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center said the officer was responded when he was taken there.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Supt. Eddie Johnson has been notified and was headed to the hospital.

Guglielmi said the scene was extremely chaotic.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Chicago Police, Illinois State Police, and Des Plaines police all responded to the scene. A chase that preceded the shooting may have started in Des Plaines.

A witness said the driver of a car that was being chased by police and got out of the car and started shooting toward officers.

The witness said the driver then ran into a store on Irving Park Road. Police at the scene were focusing attention on business with light blue awning.

Police said a media briefing would be held late Tuesday night.

Police tape was extended between Kildare and Lowell avenues.