CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was shot in the temple Tuesday night in a gun battle with a bank robbery suspect on Irving Park Road near the Kennedy Expressway.

The shooting happened early Tuesday evening. Police at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center said the officer was responded when he was taken there.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Supt. Eddie Johnson has been notified and was headed to the hospital.

Guglielmi said the scene was extremely chaotic.

Chicago police officer shot in “gun batte with bank robbery suspects. We are at Irving Park RD/Kostner. Possibly more people shot. Scene chaotic. Waiting for police updates. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/cNyQg8uKWw — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) November 20, 2019

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Chicago Police, Illinois State Police, and Des Plaines police all responded to the scene. A chase that preceded the shooting may have started in Des Plaines.

Massive police presence around Irving Park Rd. & Kildare. Just watched ambulance leave the scene with a large police escort. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/D77raD46bj — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) November 20, 2019

Illinois State Police, Chicago Police and Des Plaines police are on the scene. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/q4Y9kp913C — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) November 20, 2019

A witness said the driver of a car that was being chased by police and got out of the car and started shooting toward officers.

The witness said the driver then ran into a store on Irving Park Road. Police at the scene were focusing attention on business with light blue awning.

Police said a media briefing would be held late Tuesday night.

Police tape was extended between Kildare and Lowell avenues.