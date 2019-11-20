CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a dense fog advisory in effect Wednesday morning.
Today’s high temperature is rising to 48 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. The fog should clear by the afternoon.
FOGGY start #Chicago! Give yourself a little extra time this morning. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/3l95n1HvAp
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 20, 2019
Showers are expected to begin overnight and continue throughout the day Thursday.
Look at your THURSDAY forecast! Wow! We will be flirting with 60deg tomorrow…too bad the rain is coming right along with the warmth. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/heJKEeqVa1
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 20, 2019
Thursday’s temperatures are expected to reach 58 degrees Thursday.
There is a chance for snow on Saturday.