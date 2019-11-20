  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, fog, rain, Snow

CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a dense fog advisory in effect Wednesday morning.

Today’s high temperature is rising to 48 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. The fog should clear by the afternoon.

Showers are expected to begin overnight and continue throughout the day Thursday.

Thursday’s temperatures are expected to reach 58 degrees Thursday.

There is a chance for snow on Saturday.