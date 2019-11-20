CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire at an apartment complex in Griffith, Indiana sent two police officers and two residents to the hospital.
Crews first arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. Wednesday and found smoke coming from the building.
Right away, they started helping people get out and were able to rescue a mother and her baby from an upper floor apartment.
One officer was already released from the hospital.
The Red Cross was on scene to help the people forced out of their homes.
This is a developing story.