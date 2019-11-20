CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was back on the practice field Wednesday after leaving the game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday with a hip pointer injury.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports, the Bears believe Trubisky has improved his play recently the last two weeks and hope he will start against the New York Giants.

Mitchell Trubisky was a full participant in practice Wednesday as he tries to come back from a hip pointer suffered Sunday.

“If it gets better one day at a time, I think I should be fine for Sunday,” Trubisky said.

Head coach Matt Nagy said there’s been no consideration to just shutting Trubisky down for the rest of the season because of the mounting injuries and struggles.

And he emphasized that he absolutely believes Trubisky still gives his team the best chance to win, if healthy.

“The last two weeks, he has without a doubt, gotten a lot better at the quarterback position, decision making throws,” Nagy said. Where he’s at the last two weeks has been a lot better.”

Despite that, the offense only put up seven points versus the Rams before Trubisky exited. For Mitch and the offense, it’s the latest setback in what’s obviously been a frustrating year.

“What are you gonna do? Just try to stay positive, believe that this process and all the ups and downs, and mostly downs, will make us tougher, bring us closer together and just find ways to win,” Trubisky said.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro had a frustrating game against the Rams, missing two more kicks to drop him to 25th in the NFL in field goal percentage.

Matt Nagy said he hasn’t talked to Eddy yet but wants him to know they still have confidence in him, so don’t expect a change there.