CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front has moved through the Chicago area, and strong westerly winds behind it keep pulling in drier air.
The westerly flow will mean falling temperatures. Cold air moves in behind the front for Thursday night as an Arctic ridge of high pressure settles across our area – with the low dropping to 20. There will be clearing toward daybreak Friday.
With that ridge of high pressure in place Friday, we will enjoy lots of sunshine. But temperatures will struggle as we hold in the 30s. The forecast high is 38.
A weekend system will mainly pass to our south on Saturday, but we could be brushed with a few light showers or flurries. The high for Saturday is 39.
It will be dry for the game at Soldier Field Sunday. The high climbs to 45.