Filed Under:Chicago Police, Francisco, Jackson, Police Officers Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several Chicago police officers were injured in a crash just outside a children’s playlot while in pursuit of a suspect vehicle.

According to police, five officers were injured on Thursday morning. Two of the officers were seriously injured, and three others had relatively minor injuries, police said. The injuries were not life threatening.

One unmarked SUV and a marked SUV collided near Fransciso and Jackson on the West Side around 10:30 a.m. The unmarked car was seen near a small playlot outside Calhoun North Elementary School.

Police say the officers were chasing a stolen car that may have been involved in a shooting a few minutes before near Ferdinand and Drake. The two officers were transported to Stroger Hospital and the other three were being treated at Rush Hospital.

The vehicle they were chasing was located abandoned with an extended magazine inside in the 2600 block of West Adams said Chicago Police Officer Zeyad Matlock

No suspects are in custody.

 

 