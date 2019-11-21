CHICAGO (CBS) — Several Chicago police officers were injured in a crash just outside a children’s playlot while in pursuit of a suspect vehicle.
According to police, five officers were injured on Thursday morning. Two of the officers were seriously injured, and three others had relatively minor injuries, police said. The injuries were not life threatening.
Important to note just how close this CPD crash was to an elementary school
Circled in red is the wrecked unmarked squad car. To the right is the kids playground for Calhoun North Elementary School @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mbPwwnSQWA
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) November 21, 2019
One unmarked SUV and a marked SUV collided near Fransciso and Jackson on the West Side around 10:30 a.m. The unmarked car was seen near a small playlot outside Calhoun North Elementary School.
UPDATE: Suspect vehicle that started the pursuit later recovered “empty and abandoned with an extended magazine inside” per @AJGuglielmi
CPD officer injuries non-life threatening @cbschicago
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) November 21, 2019
Police say the officers were chasing a stolen car that may have been involved in a shooting a few minutes before near Ferdinand and Drake. The two officers were transported to Stroger Hospital and the other three were being treated at Rush Hospital.
The vehicle they were chasing was located abandoned with an extended magazine inside in the 2600 block of West Adams said Chicago Police Officer Zeyad Matlock
No suspects are in custody.