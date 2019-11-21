CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were warning the public about a string of robberies that happened within one evening Sunday from River North to Lincoln Park.
The robbers acted in groups, and some of them were as young as 14 years old, police said. They attacked the victims using physical force, took their property, and ran off.
The robberies all happened on the afternoon and evening of Sunday, Nov. 17, at the following locations in River North, the Near North Side, Old Town, and Lincoln Park:
• The 400 block of Lower North Wabash Avenue;
• The 1100 block of West Dickens Avenue;
• The 1700 block of North North Park Avenue;
• The 1100 block of North Clark Street;
• The 200 block of West Eugenie Street;
• The 100 block of West Maple Street;
• The 1700 block of North Dayton Street;
• The 1000 block of West Armitage Avenue.
All the robberies happened in the evening except the one on Maple Street, which was in the afternoon, police said.
The assailants were described as two to five boys between the ages of 14 and 25, and one girl between the ages of 14 and 18.
Police advised everyone always to be aware of their surroundings, remain calm if confronted by an assailant, remember any unique physical characteristics, and call 911 immediately with a detailed description of the offenders.
Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.