CHICAGO (CBS)– Portage police say a three teens robbed and shot Adriana Saucedo during a marijuana deal, and then “callously dumped” her body in an abandoned elementary school.
Saucedo, 27, of Portage, Ind., was reported missing on Thursday. Her body was found Thursday night at the Horace S. Norton Elementary School at 1356 Harrison Blvd.
According to the Lake County Coroner, Saucedo sustained gunshot wounds.
According to Portage police, officers received information about a 15-year-old male who Saucedo had previously met on Facebook. He was later detained by police.
“During the course of our investigation, our detectives identified two other subjects believed to present at the time Ms. Saucedo was picked up from her home in what we understand to be a prearranged purchase of a small amount of marijuana,” Portage police said in a press release.
Police said the two other subjects were identified as a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Gary.
Investigators determined Saucedo was shot inside the vehicle she was picked up in, and the incident appeared to be a robbery.
The three teens then drove Saucedo to the elementary school, where she was later found, police said.
Officials said the 16-year-old has been detained at the Porter County Prosecutor.
The 17-year-old has not been located and police are searching for him.
Portage police are investigating.
This is a developing story.