CHICAGO (CBS)– An impaired driver crashed head-on into an Aurora police car around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, an officer was driving in normal traffic along Indian Trail Road, when a black Mercedes turned left into their car.
Both the officer and the driver were transported to the hospital, neither had any serious injuries.
Aurora police arrested 23-year-old Julian Chavez and charged him with driving under the influence and failure to yield turning left.
Chavez was booked after being treated for his injuries at the hospital.