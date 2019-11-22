  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– An impaired driver crashed head-on into an Aurora police car around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, an officer was driving in normal traffic along Indian Trail Road, when a black Mercedes turned left into their car.

Both the officer and the driver were transported to the hospital, neither had any serious injuries.

Aurora police arrested 23-year-old Julian Chavez and charged him with driving under the influence and failure to yield turning left.

Chavez was booked after being treated for his injuries at the hospital.

 