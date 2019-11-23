CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old student was found dead in a vehicle in a University of Illinois at Chicago parking lot on Saturday.
UIC officials said the woman was an undergraduate student who had been reported missing by her family.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as Ruth George, from Berwyn.
She was found just after 11 a.m. in the parking lot in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, the Chicago Fire Department said.
George was pronounced dead on the scene, and UIC police were processing the scene and treating it as a crime scene, CFD said.
“It is very difficult to find words that can express the sadness our entire community experiences today following the news of the tragic death of a 19-year-old undergraduate student,” said UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis in a written statement. “We offer our sincere condolences to the student’s family and friends and I know that all of us have them in our hearts as they struggle with this devastating loss.”
Chicago police did not have any details Saturday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call 312-996-2830.