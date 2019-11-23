NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Naperville were searching for a suspect and a getaway car after someone was held up at gunpoint.
Around 6:55 a.m., Naperville police were called to Bauer Road and Briergate Drive for a report of an attempted armed robbery, police said.
Police learned the victim was walking when the suspect got out of a maroon Cadillac. The suspect, who had a handgun, demanded money from the victim and then got back in the Cadillac and left, police said.
A second car, described as a black sedan, was also there during the attempted armed robbery and left the area with the Cadillac, police said. The sedan is believed to have been stolen from the neighborhood area.
The robbery suspect is described as a black male wearing a mask and a black hooded sweat shirt, and armed with a handgun. The maroon Cadillac has tinted windows and spiked wheels, police said.
Police said no one was injured in the incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public since the cars both left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.