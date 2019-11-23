CHICAGO (CBS) — After some extensive, painstaking research, I have found three things to watch for in battle between the (2-8) Giants and (4-6) Bears.

Trubisky Progress?

How will Mitchell Trubisky look? Matt Nagy said this week that Trubisky has “without a doubt gotten a lot better at the quarterback position the last two weeks” and he seems to have fully recovered from the hip injury that Nagy insists is the only reason he was pulled from last week’s game. He’ll be facing a Giants defense ranked 28th against the pass, according to Football Outsiders.

And, as we’ve told you before, Trubisky makes his hay against the bad defenses. His two three-touchdowns games this season came against bottom tier defenses, the Redskins and Lions. So, if he can get some help from his offensive line that hasn’t locked well, his receivers who can’t seem to catch the ball, and his tight ends who haven’t done much of anything, Trubisky may be in for a good day.

Picking Up Pineiro

Kicker Eddy Pineiro could use a good day. Even the mayor was calling him out after he missed two more kicks in L.A. Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants him to find his leg again because he’s stressing out her football fan mother. Pineiro seems stressed, too. I haven’t liked his demeanor in the locker room lately and despite what the coaches say, his confidence seems shot.

I get giving him a shot to show if he has what it takes to be the Bears kicker long term, but will Nagy give him any shots from long range? That will be say a lot about his faith in Pineiro.

Saquon Barkley’s Back

Finally, Saquon Barkley hasn’t given Giants fans much to cheer about in his second year. He’s been hampered by a high ankle sprain and in his last game, he had just one yard rushing on 13 carries. But he’s coming off a bye and seems motivated. He said he wants to go back to having fun. He said, “I have to hurdle someone this week.”

He did that the last time he faced the Bears, leaping over Adrian Amos, so look for a big game with maybe some big hops from Barkley especially against a Bears defense that has struggled against the run recently.