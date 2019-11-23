CHICAGO (CBS) — Following a cold morning with frost on the windshield Saturday, conditions will be generally quiet for the immediate Chicago area with temperatures not far from normal.
Clouds increase through the day as a system moves in from the southwest.
Areas to the far south of the CBS 2 viewing area could see a wintry mix, but most of us will see nothing at all. The pool of dry air will soak up the moisture before it hits the ground.
The high for Saturday is in the low 40s. The low Saturday night drops to the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies.
Sunday will be sunnier with temperatures right where they ought to be, topping out at 45.
For the week to come, messy weather heads our way for Tuesday. A system will bring some rain and snow.