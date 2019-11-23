CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was set at $500,000 for a Lisle man accused of leaving the scene of an accident that left his passenger severely injured.
Officials say Lisle police responded to a single vehicle rollover on College Road Thursday around 1 a.m. There, they found a man identified as Kyle Tobolic of Downers Grove just outside the car. Tobolic was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition in a medically induced coma, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Tyler Kroll, 26, is accused of crossing into oncoming traffic lanes, veering off the road into a ditch and leaving the scene — and Tobolic.
“It is alleged that after Mr. Kroll drove his vehicle off the road in a crash that severely injured his passenger, Kyle Tobolic, he fled the scene, leaving Kyle helpless, alone and suffering,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written press release.
Kroll turned himself in to Lisle police Friday. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm.
Kroll is also currently on bond for first degree murder in Missouri, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
He is set to appear in DuPage County court Dec. 16.