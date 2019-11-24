CHICAGO (CBS) — One person has died a day after a fire in the West Englewood community.
The fire broke out around 5:35 a.m. Saturday at 6545 S. Oakley Ave., according to the Fire Department.
A 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were both rushed from the scene to Holy Cross Hospital, the Fire Department said.
The man suffered smoke inhalation and burns and was in serious-to-critical condition, while the woman suffered minor smoke inhalation and was reported in fair-to-serious condition, the Fire Department said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Sunday that a person died in the fire, but the person’s name and age were not immediately known.
Information about the cause of the fire was not known Sunday night.