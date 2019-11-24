



— Police believe a smash-and-grab at a cellphone store on Clark Street near Diversey Parkway could be connected to a series of burglaries targeting cellphone stores.

The latest incident happened just after 11 p.m. Friday, police said.

The masked suspects smashed the front door of a T-Mobile store in the 2700 block of North Clark Street at the north end of the Lincoln Park community, police said. They then took off with cellphones.

The smash-and-grab mirrors two similar incidents that happened earlier Friday night.

Police said a group of masked suspects broke through the front window of a T-Mobile store in the 3900 block of North Kimball Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The suspects took numerous electronics worth an unknown dollar amount before taking off.

Another theft happened just 17 minutes earlier in the 5700 block of West Belmont Avenue in the Belmont Cragin community.

Two people wearing white masks broke a side window with a brick and took numerous electronics, police said.

In all three incidents, the suspects drove off in a black Porsche Panamera that they parked next to each store.

Descriptions for the suspects in those incidents are not available, since their faces were covered.

There was also a smash-and-grab incident in Friday night Greektown, which is not believed to be related to the incidents with the Porsche.

That incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 0-99 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

Three men threw a rock through the window of a cellphone store and took numerous electronics before fleeing back out the window, police said.

Police apprehended one man after he and two others were seen in a vehicle that was spotted leaving the scene. The other two men in the car were released without charges, police said.

As to the first three incidents, anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.