CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana State Police trooper was shot early Sunday during a standoff with a gunman near Madison, along the Kentucky state line.
Police said, around 2:30 a.m., state troopers, police from Madison, and sheriff’s deputies from Jefferson and Switzerland counties responded to reports of shots fired in a home on State Road 56 in Jefferson County.
When they arrived, officers escorted some people in the home to safety, while a gunman was still inside.
An Indiana State Police SWAT team responded, and surrounded the home. The gunman, 59-year-old Wade Roark, fired several shots throughout the morning.
At about 8 a.m., Roark shot a member of the SWAT team in the leg. Another trooper returned fire, but Roark was not wounded. A short time later, Roark surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
The wounded trooper was taken to King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana, and later was transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The trooper’s name was not released, but police said he is an 18-year veteran of the force.
Roark was being held at the Jefferson County Jail, pending charges.