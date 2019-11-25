  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Wednesday forecast, Wednesday weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday’s temperatures are going to be above average.

Temperatures are going to be in the 50s with sun and some clouds.

There is a possibility for rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be windy and rainy, just in time for Thanksgiving travel. However, conditions will be clear for Thursday.