CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday’s temperatures are going to be above average.
Temperatures are going to be in the 50s with sun and some clouds.
Tomorrow's rain timing @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3xvGGaG5r7
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 25, 2019
There is a possibility for rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Thanksgiving forecast looks pretty good #Chicago! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/tSijrmzt71
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 25, 2019
Wednesday will be windy and rainy, just in time for Thanksgiving travel. However, conditions will be clear for Thursday.