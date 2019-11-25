



A disturbing discovery on a farm in the far northwest suburbs.

Horses neglected so badly, two are now dead. Five others being nourished back to health.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole takes a look at the conditions that lead to their starvation and the two men police said are responsible.

They are five horses, four minis and a larger Arabian now in the care of a vet, rescued from near death and neglect. But not all in their stable survived.

“It’s very sad because we had hoped we were able to get there sooner,” said Ronda Ewing of HARPS. Last Friday, McHenry County authorities responded to complaints of suspected animal abuse at a Morengo farm.

“They are starving. They are just fur draped over bone,” Ewing.

On the property, they found the emaciated starving horses, and the carcasses of two dead minis. She is with the Hooved Animal Rescue and Protection Society.

“They are pot gutted-looking. That’s usually from parasites,” Ewing said.

She was hoping to save them all. Two men were charged with animal cruelty in connection with the case: Jose Hidalgo from Elgin and Jonathan Herrera of Harvard. Sources said both were caretakers for the animals.

The high price of hay this year has challenged animal handlers, especially the inexperienced. A bushel has doubled in price to about $11 a bale, which feeds a horse for a day and a half. The extremely wet summer has cut the state’s hay supply short.

As the minis graze on small controlled amounts of grass, Ewing said the prospects for all to bounce back are good. She added that the case serves as a reminder.

“People should not own animals if they are not going to care for them. Horses are a big expense.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture typically takes possession of seven to 10 horses per year. This year, that number stands at 16.

