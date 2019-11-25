CHICAGO (CBS) — Shots were fired near a school after a car accident in the in the 5600 block of West Washington in the Austin neighborhood on Monday morning.
A man hit two other vehicles and was shot as the got out of his car by someone in one of the other cars.
The 37-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and fled into nearby school for assistance.
There were no students involved, and the school was placed on temporary lock down for safety measures. Chicago Police did not reveal the name of the school and there are several in the area.
EMS transported the victim to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition.
No one is in custody, and detectives with Area North are investigating.