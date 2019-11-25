WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) — A person was shot in Wilmette and taken to an area hospital late Monday afternoon.
Wilmette police said at 5:27 p.m., they were called along with fire department units to the 1300 block of Chestnut Avenue for a person shot.
The person was taken to an unspecified hospital. The person’s condition and further details were not immediately released.
Police were seen coming in and out of a large house on the quiet block.
Police declined to provide further information, except to emphasize that there is no danger to the public.