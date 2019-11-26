CHICAGO (CBS)– Four Chicago police officers’ quick action saved a teenage boy’s life.
Last Tuesday, a 15-year-old was walking near 71st and Lawndale, when he heard gunshots and suddenly felt pain.
He was shot in his lower back and chest.
The officers used a special medical kit, and lots of compassion, to keep the teen calm.
The officers gathered together and told CBS 2 it meant the world to them to be able to help in the way they did.
Officer Saul Avila said he was talking to the teen who was saying “I don’t want to die.” Avila said he continued to reassure the teen that he would be okay.
Officer David Kasprzak showed us the kit the officers used. It contains a wound seal to control bleeding, a warming blanket, shears to cut clothing and even duct tape.
The kits run between $160 and $170 and are paid for by donations.
The teen was taken to advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.
He’s been upgraded to stable.