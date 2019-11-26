  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Frankfort, Frankfort Police, groping, Old Plank Trail

FRANKFORT, Ill. (CBS) — Frankfort police said they investigated three separate complaints of women who said someone grabbed their buttocks on the trail.

The incidents happened on Sept. 10, Oct. 23, and Nov. 6, police said.

On Monday around 11:20 a.m., Frankfort police received multiple reports of a suspect running between Larch Road and the LaGrange Road suspension bridge. One caller said she was headed west on the trail and saw the suspect running the other way toward her – and said after she passed him, he turned around and got behind her.

The complainant said the suspect was attempting to touch her, but her movement startled him and he left, police said. She said the suspect matched the description given in other cases.

Anthony Swift

Anthony Swift is charged with groping women on the Old Plank Trail. (Credit: Frankfort Police)

Frankfort patrol officers and the Will County Forest Preserve police set up a perimeter and apprehended Anthony Swift, 33, of Richton Park.

Swift was a regular user of the trail, police said.

He was charged with aggravated battery.