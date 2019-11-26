FRANKFORT, Ill. (CBS) — Frankfort police said they investigated three separate complaints of women who said someone grabbed their buttocks on the trail.
The incidents happened on Sept. 10, Oct. 23, and Nov. 6, police said.
On Monday around 11:20 a.m., Frankfort police received multiple reports of a suspect running between Larch Road and the LaGrange Road suspension bridge. One caller said she was headed west on the trail and saw the suspect running the other way toward her – and said after she passed him, he turned around and got behind her.
The complainant said the suspect was attempting to touch her, but her movement startled him and he left, police said. She said the suspect matched the description given in other cases.
Frankfort patrol officers and the Will County Forest Preserve police set up a perimeter and apprehended Anthony Swift, 33, of Richton Park.
Swift was a regular user of the trail, police said.
He was charged with aggravated battery.