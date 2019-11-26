GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged Tuesday with manufacturing, distributing, and possessing child pornography in Glenview, police said.
George G. Harrison, 53, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Monday at the Glenview Police Department, police said. His current address is unknown.
Harrison was charged with one count of manufacturing child pornography, three counts of disseminating child pornography involving victims ages 13 to 17, three counts of possessing child pornography with victims of those same ages, and three counts of possessing child pornography with victims under the age of 13, Glenview police said.
Police launched an investigation in September after a cybertip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reported unlawful images in a chat room.
After subpoenas and search warrants were executed, Harrison was arrested, police said.
His bond was set at $250,000 on Tuesday, police said.