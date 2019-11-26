CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite opposition from many progressive aldermen that her spending plan does not include more taxes on the wealthy, Mayor Lori Lightfoot won approval of her $11.65 billion budget plan on Tuesday, after eliminating an $838 million deficit without a major property tax hike.

The 39-11 vote by the City Council includes higher taxes and fees on rideshare services, restaurants, computer cloud services, and downtown parking meters. The only property tax hike was $18 million to open all of the city’s public libraries on Sundays.

Most aldermen who opposed the mayor’s budget said it did not include enough progressive revenue streams targeting wealthy corporations to ease the burden on middle-class and working-class families.

The aldermen who voted against Lightfoot’s budget were Daniel LaSpata (1st), Anthony Beale (9th), Raymond Lopez (15th), Jeanette Taylor (20th), Michael Rodriguez (22nd), Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), Rosanna Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd), Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), Andre Vasquez (40th), Matt Martin (47th), and Maria Hadden (49th).

Beale said the mayor’s budget relies on too many “one-time fixes” and “over-inflated projections,” in particular taking issue with Lightfoot planning for $163 million in new funding from Medicaid to reimburse the city for ambulance services, money that has not yet been approved by the federal government.

“If we don’t get that $163 million, you all are going to be back raising property taxes on the backs of our people, and then how many accolades are we going to have in this body?” said Beale, who endorsed Lightfoot for mayor but became one of her most vocal critics after she chose Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) over him for Finance Committee chair.

However, Lightfoot has said she is very confident the ambulance reimbursement funding will be approved by the end of the month, and Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) said there is no reason to believe it won’t be.

“Some have raised concerns that this budget is built on revenue projections and assumptions. Every budget is built on revenue projections and assumptions, period. To have a balanced budget, we aren’t required to have the revenue today, we simply need to have it in the door during the fiscal year,” he said.

This is a developing story…