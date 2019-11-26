CHICAGO (CBS) — Shopper are getting ready this week. Here’s what you need to know.
According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 164 million people were planning to go shopping Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, last year.
The NRF reported customers said they will spend an average of $1,047.83 this holiday season, which is 4 % more than last year.
In addition, The NRF reported it expects holiday retail sales during November and December to increase between 3.8 and 4.2 %.
Here is a list of stores that will be open or closed on Thanksgiving.
Stores Open
Walgreens
Best Buy
Kohl’s
K-Mart
Family Dollar
Dicks
Walmart
Gordmans
Old Navy
Target
JCPenney
Five Below
Meijer
Michaels
Sears
Macy’s
Ulta
Stores Closed
Ace Hardware
American Girl
Bed Bath & Beyond
Burlington
Bloomingdale’s
Costco
Crate & Barrel
D.S.W.
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
Home Goods
IKEA
Jo-Ann Fabrics
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Menards
Nordstrom
Patagonia
Pier 1 Imports
Sur La Table
Staples
T.J. Maxx
Trader Joe’s
R.E.I.
R.E.I will also be closed on Black Friday.