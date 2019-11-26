CHICAGO (CBS)– Before you make you last minute Thanksgiving shopping trips, check out the times with the largest crowds.
Google Trends used last year’s holiday-time trends to provide a 2019 prediction on Thanksgiving and Black Friday crowds.
Grocery Store
The largest crowds are between 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bakery
You should avoid stopping by the bakery before Thanksgiving, mid-day on Wednesday.
Shopping Centers
According to Google Trends, shopping centers crowds reach their peak around 1 p.m. on Black Friday.
Movie Theaters
The most popular time to go see a movie is around 6 p.m. on Black Friday, as a post shopping activity.