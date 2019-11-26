Filed Under:Black Friday, Black Friday Shopping, Shopping, Thanksgiving


CHICAGO (CBS)– Before you make you last minute Thanksgiving shopping trips, check out the times with the largest crowds.

Google Trends used last year’s holiday-time trends to provide a 2019 prediction on Thanksgiving and Black Friday crowds.

Grocery Store

The largest crowds are between 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bakery

You should avoid stopping by the bakery before Thanksgiving, mid-day on Wednesday.

Shopping Centers

According to Google Trends, shopping centers crowds reach their peak around 1 p.m. on Black Friday.

Movie Theaters

The most popular time to go see a movie is around 6 p.m. on Black Friday, as a post shopping activity.

 