CHICAGO (CBS)– A high wind warning will be in effect Wednesday until 6 p.m.
Areas north of Illinois are under a winter storm warning and advisory.
Early Wednesday morning, wind speeds have already reached over 30 miles per hour in some areas. Wind speeds are expected to increase throughout the day and could be in the 50s.
HOLD ON TO YOUR HATS! Midway already recording a gust of 55MPH!!!! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/pTA7inY4S6
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 27, 2019
Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 30s for Thanksgiving, but with milder conditions.