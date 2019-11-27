  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A high wind warning will be in effect Wednesday until 6 p.m.

Areas north of Illinois are under a winter storm warning and advisory.

Early Wednesday morning, wind speeds have already reached over 30 miles per hour in some areas. Wind speeds are expected to increase throughout the day and could be in the 50s.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 30s for Thanksgiving, but with milder conditions.