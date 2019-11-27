LYNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — Heavy winds gave firefighters a hard time as they fought a blaze in south suburban Lynwood on Wednesday.
The fire started as a garbage fire near Sauk Trail and Lincoln Highway Wednesday morning, and spread to an old farmhouse that was going to be demolished.
The wind spread the fire to the roof, and made it hard for firefighters to see because of the smoke, according to the Lynwood Fire Department.
The wind also broke up the stream for the firehoses, the fire department said.
Multiple fire departments were called to the scene. There are no hydrants in the area and the fire department had to bring water tankers.
The house was destroyed, and rekindled in the afternoon.
There were no injuries.