CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union and the city agreed to make up five school days after 11 days were missed due to the strike.
Wednesday is the first of those five make-up days and many teachers aren’t even planning on showing up.
CPS wouldn’t say how many teachers they expect to miss class today because of plans they made before this make-up day was set, but principals told CBS 2 it is happening district-wide.
This is leaving several schools scrambling to find substitutes. Some are even calling on parents to step up and be substitute instructors for the day.
Many parents are feeling frustrated because their kids are still required to be in class.
“It’s pretty unfair for the children that already have plans to spend time with their family,” CPS parents Yesenia Vivar said.
CPS parent Raul Zamora said the day “interferes with our vacation time where we had it set up and bought plane tickets to be able to go and travel.”
There are still four more make-up days ahead at least two of which administrators worry could create a similar issue.