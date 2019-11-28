CHICAGO (CBS) — Ronald Reagan was in his first term as president. “All Night Long (All Night)” by Lionel Richie was at the top of the pop charts. Mike Ditka was in his second year as head coach of the Bears, who would finish the season with an 8-8 record and miss the playoffs. The flat-screen desktop or smartphone on which you’re likely reading this would not exist for many years.

But when it comes to cooking and carving a turkey, not much has changed. You could, in fact, still use the methods that Lawry’s The Prime Rib Executive Chef Hans Aeschbacher imparted to CBS 2’s Bob Wallace in this report from the day before Thanksgiving back in 1983.

In addition to the straightforward advice for seasoning, cooking, and carving the bird, you’ll also learn from Aeschbacher that chefs have “blue blood” as he stuck his finger into a gravy of pan drippings and port wine to taste it – despite the fact that it appears to be boiling.

Aeschbacher also advised that the secret to carving is a boning knife to get through the joints, and long strokes like you’re playing the violin.

And best of all, Wallace and Aeschbacher got to eat it all later. It looks pretty tasty on video even 36 years later, doesn’t it?