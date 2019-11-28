SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — A man was found dead in a gangway between buildings in Skokie Thursday morning, police said.
Skokie police were called at 8:36 a.m. for an unresponsive man lying down in a gangway between buildings in the 8100 block of Knox Avenue.
Emergency personnel found that the man was dead. An investigation into the circumstances of his death remained in progress Thursday afternoon.
The man’s identity was being held pending family notification Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900, text the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at (837) 933-TIPS (8477) or text Skokie and a tip to 847411.