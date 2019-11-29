  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Little Village, Little Village shooting, South Drake, teen girl shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl was shot by a woman in the Little Village neighborhood Friday evening, police say.

The girl had approached a female on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Drake around 5:45 p.m., according to Chicago police. The girl had arranged to purchase an item from the offender, police say.

The 14-year-old told police that the suspect had displayed a handgun and shot her in the chest during the exchange.

She was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. hospital in serious condition.

The female offender fled in a white sedan and a pellet gun was discovered nearby.

No one is in custody; Area Central detectives are investigating.