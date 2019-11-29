Avs Beat Blackhawks, Duncan Keith To Sit Out RematchNathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 13: Jets QB Sam Darnold In For Big Day Against BengalsThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why you should have the Jets second-year QB in your lineup this week.

Trubisky Throws 3-Yard Touchdown Pass To Montgomery With 2:17 Left As Bears Beat LionsMitchell Trubisky threw a go-ahead, 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery with 2:17 left, lifting the Chicago Bears to a win over the slumping Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Bulls Fall Short To Golden State In Thanksgiving Eve GameEric Paschall scored 25 points and the Warriors emphatically closed out a tight game after their failure two days earlier, holding off the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night for just their second win at new Chase Center.

WWE Makes Major Change To Top Star Seth RollinsTop WWE star Seth Rollins' heel turn comes following a rough showing for the Raw roster at the recent Survivor Series.

Indiana Couple Gets Married On-Ice At Chicago Wolves GameIt was a hockey game to remember for two Chicago Wolves fans and 8,000 of their closest friends.