CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl was shot by a woman in the Little Village neighborhood Friday evening, police say.
The girl had approached a female on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Drake around 5:45 p.m., according to Chicago police. The girl had arranged to purchase an item from the offender, police say.
The 14-year-old told police that the suspect had displayed a handgun and shot her in the chest during the exchange.
She was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. hospital in serious condition.
The female offender fled in a white sedan and a pellet gun was discovered nearby.
No one is in custody; Area Central detectives are investigating.