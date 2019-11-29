CHICAGO (CBS) — A juvenile is facing charges for possessing explosive materials, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The charges come after an investigation by the Batavia Police Department, Kane County and the FBI.
On Tuesday, the FBI told Batavia police they received a tip that someone in Batavia had purchased materials that could be used to create explosives when mixed together.
A juvenile Batavia High School student’s home was searched, Batavia police say, and various explosive ingredients were located, along with a mixture of explosive materials. Officials conducted a controlled detonation where the items were found due to the mixture’s highly volatile nature, police said.
Officials said immediate neighbors were made aware of the incident but were not at risk.
Bomb sniffing dogs also searched Batavia High School, but no evidence of explosives or explosive components were found.
The juvenile is currently in custody at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.