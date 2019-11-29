  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Blue Line, Chicago, CTA, CTA Blue Line

CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Blue Line trains are standing at Jackson after a woman was struck by a train, CTA officials reported.

According to Chicago police, a woman was talking on her phone, while walking backwards, whens she fell onto the tracks as the train was approaching.

Officials said she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and her condition has been stabilized.

Shuttle buses were available between Grand and Halsted.

Due to delays, commuters were advised to consider alternate bus or train routes and allow extra travel time.

Trains are now running, with delays.

This is a developing story.