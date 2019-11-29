CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Blue Line trains are standing at Jackson after a woman was struck by a train, CTA officials reported.
[Service Disruption] Blue Line trains are standing at Jackson due to a medical emergency on the tracks. Crews working to restore service. More: https://t.co/kU0NqdEc4V
— cta (@cta) November 29, 2019
According to Chicago police, a woman was talking on her phone, while walking backwards, whens she fell onto the tracks as the train was approaching.
Officials said she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and her condition has been stabilized.
Shuttle buses were available between Grand and Halsted.
Due to delays, commuters were advised to consider alternate bus or train routes and allow extra travel time.
Trains are now running, with delays.
