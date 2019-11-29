



— A new pilot program from the Anti-Cruelty Society is trying to get pets out of shelters and “home for the howlidays.”

The festively titled program is a fostering opportunity for people to take home an animal for the holiday season.

For anywhere between two days to two weeks, you can take your pick who you want to give a roof to for the season.

“It could be a dog, it could be a cat, it could be a bunny rabbit,” said Jennifer Goodsmith, vice president of mission advancement at the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Because they’re an open door shelter, that means sometimes, animals can be there for months.

That’s why a pilot program like this can do a lot of good. Goodwin said the program allows the animals to settle down more.

“They need sometimes a break from the shelter life, and so it gives them a respite,” Goodwin said.

The program is great for animals of all ages, but especially the senior animals, who on average take about 10x longer to get adopted from the shelter.

Foster mom Candace Browdy is allergic to cats. But since the program is temporary, it gave her a chance to surprise her daughter with a kitten.

“I said look down there under your bed, and then she started to cry,” Browdy described.

It’s not just good for the animals. It could be the perfect seasonal present for the humans in your life, too.

“It is just an opportunity to give back a little bit in a different way this holiday season,” Goodwin said.

If you’re interested, the “Home for the Howlidays” program is open for you to foster from now until Jan. 10.

To sign up, head to anticruelty.org/howlidays.