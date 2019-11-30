Chicago Weather: Rainy And Windy Weekend, With Lakeshore Flood WarningA lakeshore flood warning has been issued from noon Saturday through midnight Saturday night, as winds of 25 to 35 mph -- and gusts of up to 40 mph -- are creating waves of 8 to 11 feet on Lake Michigan.

Man Fatally Shot On IIT Campus In BronzevillePolice said the man was walking near 33rd and Wabash around 10:40 p.m., when two men walked up and one of them shot him twice in the leg and once in the face.

Person Of Interest Questioned In Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Little VillagePolice said the girl had arranged to make a purchase from a woman who shot her in the chest.

Brookfield Zoo To Light Up With Holiday Magic On Weekends In DecemberHoliday Magic at Brookfield Zoo, the Chicago area’s longest-running holiday lights show starts Saturday night, filled with family-friendly activities and more than 1 million LED lights.