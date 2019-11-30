  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo, the Chicago area’s longest-running holiday lights show starts Saturday night, filled with family-friendly activities and more than 1 million LED lights.

One of the new features is a 600-foot tunnel of LED lights synchronized to music.

“It’s like being in a dreamland. It’s really, really cool,” said Brookfield Zoo Curator Tim Sullivan.

Old favorites include a 41-foot tall Talking Tree greeting visitors at the zoo’s north plaza, and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Seven Seas underwater viewing room.

Special events include ice carving, magicians, storytellers, carolers, and a handmade train set.

Holiday Magic will be available at Brookfield Zoo every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 22, and again from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

https://www.facebook.com/BrookfieldZoo/videos/2451590191781455/