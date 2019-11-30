CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s going to be a rainy weekend for Chicago, with a chance of snow on Sunday, and strong winds blowing through the area are creating high waves on Lake Michigan.
A lakeshore flood warning has been issued from noon Saturday through midnight Saturday night, as winds of 25 to 35 mph — and gusts of up to 40 mph — are creating waves of 8 to 11 feet on Lake Michigan.
Winds are expected to die down Saturday night and early Sunday.
Meantime, rain will continue on and off throughout the day on Saturday, with steadier precipitation coming in the afternoon. Any breaks will be relatively brief, likely around 30 minutes or so, with occasional brief downpours.
Rain coverage and intensity likely will pick up Saturday evening
Temperatures actually will rise after the sun sets on Saturday, reaching a high of around 43 around midnight.
Rain will continue on Sunday, which also brings a chance for snow, but with temperatures staying above freezing through the weekend, whatever precipitation falls as snow will melt right away.
The forecast calms down considerably after this weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonable (near 40 for highs, near 30 for lows) and skies will be partly cloudy for all of next week.