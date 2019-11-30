CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man who had been reported missing from northwest suburban Crystal Lake on Thanksgiving has been found safe.
Police said Frank Hyden, 89, was reported missing late Thursday night, after he failed to show up for his family’s Thanksgiving dinner in Woodstock. Investigators said he might have gotten lost on his way to visit his family.
Early Saturday morning, Hyden was found safe, driving in north suburban Lake In The Hills. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.