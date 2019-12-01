LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Akiem Hicks was finally back on the Bears practice field Sunday for the first time since he dislocated his elbow way back in week five.

Head coach Matt Nagy said Hicks didn’t do much Sunday, but then again neither did the whole team.

Nagy called it a kicked-back tempo today. The coach said he hopes Hicks will be ready to go against the Packers in two weeks – the first game he’s eligible to return from IR.

Hicks did not talk to the media Sunday, so we don’t know how he’s feeling. But the Bears say he will talk on Monday.

Mitchell Trubisky’s confidence was a hot topic Sunday. It seems to be high coming off his best performance of the season.

But I liked what Mitch had to say about that game. He said he just feels like he did what he’s supposed to do. It feels like some of us have set the bar pretty low as far as what constitutes a good game for Mitch. But he at least seems like he still has his bar set high.

He also spoke highly of Anthony Miller. Miller had a mostly disappointing second year until the last three weeks. There has been talk about him just not having the playbook down enough to excel. Trubisky today praised Miller’s work during the week last week especially on a short week, leading up his 140-yard day.

I asked Miller if his confidence is up after that game and he said, “It’s always to the roof.” So confidence clearly not an issue with him.

The Bears will return to practice Monday. It’s basically a normal work week for them just on different days as they will play their second straight Thursday game, this time at home against the Cowboys Thursday night.