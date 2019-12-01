CHICAGO (CBS) — Continuing a recent trend when it comes to violent crime in Chicago, police said November saw the lowest number of murders in six years.
Chicago police said there were 32 murders citywide in November, the lowest total for the month since 2013.
Overall this year, there have been 458 murders in Chicago through the end of November, continuing a downward trend since 2016, when there were 717 murders through November, and 762 through the end of the year – a 20-year high.
Shootings also have gone down this year, with 2,411 people shot in the city through the end of November, compared to 2,622 during the same time last year, and 3,957 through November in 2016.
Police said overall violent crime – including murders, shootings, robberies, burglaries, thefts, and motor vehicle thefts, was down 11% this November compared to November 2018.