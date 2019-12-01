CHICAGO (CBS) — During the month of December, Chicago Q will be hosting a duo of special holiday brunches each and every weekend at its restaurant on the Near North Side.
Brunch with Santa Claus Every Saturday from 12:00pm – 2:00pm; Kids (and adults who are kids at heart) will get to sit on Santa’s lap and take pictures with everyone’s favorite Elf.
Ugly Sweater Brunch Every Sunday from 11:00am – 3:00pm; Guests are invited to don their most outrageous of Ugly Holiday gear for a festive morning meal