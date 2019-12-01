CHICAGO (CBS) — A man’s body was found floating in Grand Boulevard Lake on Sunday morning in Lake Station, Indiana, and police said they suspect foul play.
Around 11:50 a.m., Lake Station police responded to a 911 call about a body floating in the lake near a log on the northwest side of Grand Boulevard Lake.
When officers arrived, they found a body submerged in shallow water in the lake.
The body was recovered, but has not yet been identified. Police said the victim appeared to be a Hispanic male in his 30s.
Police said foul play is suspected, and the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force was notified.